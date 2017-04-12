NBCUniversal’s parade of ad related announcements ahead of the upfront sales season continues today: The Comcast-owned entertainment company says it has forged a sales partnership with Kargo to offer ads on mobile devices.

The companies say that they can offer more than 80 “premium publisher properties” via the web and apps to more than 170 million mobile users.

“Collaborating with Kargo to create opportunities for advertisers together in a trusted, brand-safe environment will make it easier for mobile marketing campaigns to scale,” NBCU Advertising Sales and Client Partnerships Chairman Linda Yaccarino says. “Now, we can expand marketers’ reach across the highly valuable mobile environment bringing the best of premium content and audience targeting through one point of sale.”

Kargo CEO Harry Kargman adds that it’s “not possible to overstate the significance of this partnership; we are now able to offer brand advertisers an unparalleled platform for branding in a mobile-first world.”

The collaboration will also offer buyers audience measurement data from providers including Moat, IAS, Nielsen, and comScore.

They add that they will develop ads and data targeting by harnessing NBCU’s Audience Studio and Kargo’s Editorial Graph and SHOPS platform.

This is the latest of several announcements that NBCU, the No. 1 seller of video ads, has made to showcase its reach and targeting capabilities. Last week it said that it will run ads promoting its services on digital platforms and NBCU services including Bravo, CNBC, E!, Golf Channel, MSNBC, NBC, NBC News, NBCSN, Oxygen, Syfy, Telemundo and USA Network.

Last month the company said that it will sell $1 billion of its ad inventory in this year’s upfront market using data from its Audience Targeting Platform, which includes information from set-top boxes and third-party sources.