Streaming services and TV Everywhere providers should soon find it easier to offer NBC programming across the country: NBC affiliates have agreed to join deals NBCUniversal makes — freeing distributors from having to approach each station owner separately in order to offer the network in their communities.

They didn’t disclose financial terms.

But NBC and its affiliates have been working for months on a deal. The terms put NBC and the stations that carry it “at the forefront for the future of local television distribution,” they say.

So-called over-the-top streaming “can play an important role in ensuring the growth and development of local, network-affiliated television stations,” NBC Affiliates Chairman Ralph Oakley says.

NBC Affiliate Relations President Jean Dietze adds that the terms recognize “the value of the affiliate partnership and that of local broadcasters.”