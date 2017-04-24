An almost full night on the Big 4 saw movement up and down the ratings court Sunday as the NBA playoffs scored on cable.

In early metered market results, ABC and ESPN saw double-digit increases from last year as reigning champs the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Indiana Pacers 106-102 and the Houston Rockets topped he Oklahoma City Thunder 113-109. With a 3.6 MM rating, the Cavs’ win on ABC was up 33% from the equivalent game of last year’s playoffs. A 2.6 MM rating put the Rockets’ victory ahead 30% over last year’s Western Conference Round 1 comparable match-up. Overall, all seven NBA playoff games on ABC and ESPN were up 13% from 2016’s second weekend with a 2.7 MM result.

Back in broadcast-land, NBC was the winner among adults 18-49 last night with a 0.9/3 rating, while CBS topped viewership with 7.83 million watching. Although down a tenth from last week, the top show of last night was again the Steve Harvey-hosted Little Big Shots (1.2/5) at 9 PM. The rest of the originals on the Comcast-owned network saw Chicago Justice (1.0/4) and Shades Of Blue (0.7/3) up a tenth and even, respectively, with their April 16 airings.

Looking at rises on other nets Sunday, Once Upon A Time was up 14% in the demo, while the 8 PM Bob’s Burgers on Fox rose a tenth over its last original. The 7:30 PM Bob’s Burgers (0.7/3) was even with its last original, as was Making History (0.6/2). At 9:30 PM, The Last Man On Earth (0.7/3) was down a tenth from its last original.

CBS’ NCIS: Los Angeles (1.0/4), Madam Secretary (0.7/3) and Elementary (0.5/2) were all also down a tenth from their last originals — April 9 for the first two, and last week for the Sherlock Holmes modernization. At 7 PM, 60 Minutes (0.8/3) was also down a tenth from last week but was the night’s most watched show with an audience of 9.60 million. ABC’s Match Game (0.7/3) was up 17% from its April 16 show, while 10 PM’s American Crime (0.3/1) was down 25% to match a series low.