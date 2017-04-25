Taking a cue from the NFL and NHL, the NBA is setting its inaugural NBA Awards for June 26 on TNT. In what’s planned to be an annual event, Drake will host the league’s official award show from Basketball City at Pier 36 in New York City.

Produced by dick clark productions, the 2017 NBA Awards will feature integrations with the Sports Emmy-winning Inside the NBA studio team of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal, along with the league’s biggest stars, celebrity presenters and musical performances. Coverage begins at 9 PM PT.

Awards to be handed out during the show include MVP, Rookie of the Year, Sixth Man Award, Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved Player and Coach of the Year. Other award categories will include fan-voted awards with categories and finalists announced Thursday during TNT’s Inside the NBA.