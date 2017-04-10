Actress Nazneen Contractor has landed a key role in the Untitled Denzel Washington/Dan Gilroy film (f.k.a Inner City), a co-production between Sony Pictures, Cross Creek Pictures, Escape Artists and Macro. The legal thriller, written and directed by Gilroy, follows a Los Angeles attorney who is offered a job at a prestigious law firm after the death of his longtime partner and takes on a case that has life-altering repercussions. Colin Farrell and Moonlight‘s Ashton Sanders also co-star. Contractor will play an assistant district attorney opposite Washington. She just wrapped season one of CBS drama Ransom, and her previous credits include Star Trek Into Darkness and NBC’s Heroes Reborn. Contractor is repped by Greene & Associates and BMK-ENT.

REX/Shutterstock

Sendhil Ramamurthy, from NBC’s Heroes and Heroes Reborn, has boarded indie drama/comedy Shotgun, from writers-directors Hannah Marks and Joey Power. It stars Maika Monroe and Jeremy Allen as a couple who develops a fast relationship after one of them is diagnosed with a life-changing illness. Ramamurthy will play David, Mia’s (Monroe) attractive, affable boss. Filming is underway in New York City, with Jordan Yale Levine producing. Ramamurthy, repped by Paradigm, the Artists Partnership, Anonymous Content and Bloom Hergott, recently booked a series regular role in NBC’s drama pilot Reverie, from Mickey Fisher and Amblin TV.