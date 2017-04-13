National Geographic Documentary Films has acquired director Michael Bonfiglio’s From the Ashes, a doc about the coal industry, mining communities and their future under the Trump Administration. The film is set for an April 26 world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival.

“From the Ashes is an important documentary that underscores one of the most dominant and controversial industries in the history of the United States,” said Courteney Monroe, CEO, National Geographic Global Networks. “The film explores the reality of coal’s role in climate change while offering insight into solutions that could help revive the struggling economies of dying mining towns and still safeguard the environment.”

From the Ashes is produced by RadicalMedia and Sidney Beaumont, and executive produced by Joe Berlinger, as well as Jon Kamen, Katherine Oliver and Justin Wilkes, in partnership with Bloomberg Philanthropies. National Geographic Documentary Films plans a limited theatrical release this summer, and the film will air globally on National Geographic later in 2017.

Take a look at the official trailer above.