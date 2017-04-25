National CineMedia hopes to narrow the distance between its movie theater ads and digital media the promotion of Lawrence Snapp to a new role of SVP of Corporate Development & Chief Digital Officer.

It’s a step up for the former Microsoft exec, who joined in September as SVP of Corporate Development. Snapp will report to NCM President Cliff Marks and lead what the company calls a “newly formed digital products team focused on delivering innovative consumer experiences and new ways for brands to connect with movie audiences.”

At Microsoft, Snapp created and built its direct retail channel for business customers. He also helped to launch the company’s Surface laptop: Snapp created the Surface Membership program and produced ad campaigns for the computer, the Xbox game console, and retail stores.

Prior to joining Microsoft he was President of Clipper Corporation, a Chinese-owned wholesaler of products made for companies such as The Coca Cola Company, Walmart, Yum Brands and McDonald’s.

Snapp’s experiences “will help NCM build new digital enterprises that integrate into our core cinema advertising business and further connect brands to NCM’s unique, valuable movie audiences at scale, inside and outside the theater,” Marks says.