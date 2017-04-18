Former FCC chairman Tom Wheeler and Brillstein Entertainment Partners chairman and CEO Jon Liebman have been elected to the board of directors at the National Archives Foundation, the nonprofit partner of the federal National Archives and Records Administration.

Wheeler, a former foundation board member, exited as head of the FCC in January as part of the shift to the new Trump Administration. Liebman oversees the management and production businesses at Brillstein, and is an active member of the Council on Foreign Relations and the Pacific Council on International Policy.

The pair will help the aims of the foundation: to increase public awareness of the National Archives, inspire a deeper appreciation of U.S. heritage, and encourage citizen engagement. It gives financial and creative support to National Archives exhibitions, public programs, and educational initiatives.

“We are delighted to have Tom and Jon join the board,” said foundation board chairman A’Lelia Bundles in announcing the pair’s election. “I am especially thrilled that we’ll once again have access to Tom’s sage advice and institutional memory. I am equally excited about Jon and his unique combination of a passion for history and deep connections to the storytelling mastery of Hollywood. I know they’ll both help us think of innovative ways to make more people aware of the National Archives narrative and the American story.”