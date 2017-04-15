NABET-CWA members employed across the country at ABC’s news, sports and entertainment divisions have ratified a new four-year contract. The pact covers more than 2,700 broadcast technicians, news writers, producers, publicists and other support personnel working at the network and its owned television stations in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, San Francisco and Washington D.C. The union did not release the vote totals.

The contract was the result of more than five months of bargaining and marks the first time in decades that a deal was reached before the expiration of an existing NABET contract.

The new pact includes a 2.5% pay hike effective immediately, a 2.5% pay raise in the second year and 2% pay increases in each of the third and fourth years. Full-time staff employees will get a significant increase in the accrual rate in their pension plan, Disney Main Entrance passes and, within three months of ratification, the union said, some will be receiving buyout offers. For the first time ever, daily hires will be eligible to receive short turnaround pay. Other improvements for daily hires include a paid sick leave provision, an increase in the travel-day stipend, and enhancements to health and retirement benefit plans.