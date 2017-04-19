David Klein, who worked at CAA for 12 years as a music agent with some top talent, has joined UTA to become a member of the music leadership team and will expand the agency’s business in the music/touring space. He will work in the Los Angeles office.

Courtesy David Klein

While at CAA, Klein worked with such musicians and talent as OneRepublic, Tori Kelly, Lana Del Rey, Gavin DeGraw, Dua Lipa, Jimmy Fallon, Hailee Steinfeld, Alex Aiono, Noah Cyrus, Atlas Genius, Midnight Oil, Neon Trees, Lifehouse, William Singe, and Jack Savoretti, among others. It is not known which clients will join him at UTA.

Klein’s appointment follows UTA’s hiring Joe Eshenbaugh as an agent in its comedy touring department and also that of Geoff “Geespin” Gamere, Mike “Mike G” Guirguis, Bex Majors, Billy Wood, and Rob Walker — all who joined the music team as agents. Additionally, UTA brought on Greg Janese to lead the agency’s corporate and special events division, and Toni Wallace as head of music brand partnerships.

“Dave has many amazing qualities not least of which is his love of music. He is a passionate advocate and that is what artists want in today’s rapidly changing landscape, said UTA’s CEO Jeremy Zimmer in making the announcement. “Beyond that, he has great industry relationships and will be a great teammate and colleague.

Klein began his career at Electric Factory Concerts in Philadelphia before joining CAA in 2005. However, he was working in the field even before then: while a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, he independently booked area concerts.