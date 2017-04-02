Tom Cruise runs again in this new trailer for Universal’s The Mummy, but what’s new here is the backstory – the way backstory – that explains how Sofia Boutella’s Egyptian princess got all wrapped up in the horror story.

“She will not stop until she has re-made our world,” explains Russell Crowe’s know-it-all to Cruise’s bewildered (and much tossed-around) explorer who’s incurred the wrath of the title character by digging up her ancient prison-tomb.

Set to the tune of the Rolling Stones’ “Paint It Black,” the trailer flashes back to when Boutella’s character was about to become Queen of Egypt, but apparently got a little too knifey for her own good, winning her the buried-alive treatment. Now she’s back, with rats. So many rats.

Last week at CinemaCon, Boutella talked about her role. “Playing a monster was really interesting to me and that the Mummy is a woman was interesting … I think there is a monster in all of us. Playing a monster also terrified me. It took a meeting to understand what an honor it was,” she added.

Costarring with Cruise, Boutella and Crowe are Annabelle Wallis, Jake Johnson and Courtney B. Vance. Alex Kurtzman directs and produces. Also producing are Chris Morgan and Sean Daniel.

Universal releases The Mummy June 9.