Cue the California songs. MTV said today that its 2017 Video Music Awards is returning to the West Coast with an August 27 date at the Fabulous Forum in L.A.-adjacent Inglewood. It will be the second time the Moonman statuettes will be handed out at the venerable venue, the first being in 2014 after its major renovation.

Last year’s VMAs were staged at New York’s Madison Square Garden after being held at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles the year before.

“MTV, at 35 years old, has been around almost as long as the Forum. Together, we’re 85 and enjoy lifetimes of music history,” said Shelli Azoff, Managing Partner for the Forum, which is run by MSG Entertainment. “This year is sure to be another epic show with many incredible memories for MTV, the award winners and especially the fans.”

The 2016 VMAs saw Beyonce strut away with eight Moonmen including Video of the Year for “Formation.”

Jesse Ignjatovic returns as executive producer for the 34th annual MTV Video Music Awards. Bruce Gillmer, Garrett English and Lee Lodge are EPs. The show will air live on MTV starting at 5 PM PT.