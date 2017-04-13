MTV will stage a party-atmosphere afternoon festival outside its newly combined Movie & TV Awards next month in Los Angeles. The free event adjacent to the Shrine Auditorium red carpet will be hosted by Terrence J and MTV News correspondent Gaby Wilson and feature full sets by All Time Low (pictured), Zara Larsson and Bea Miller.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards Festival is set for Sunday May 7 from 2-5 pm PT. Organizers say the festival will give the crowd a “front row seat” to celebrity arrivals.

MTV

“The MTV Movie & TV Awards is about celebrating the stories and characters that resonate with young people regardless of screen,” said Chris McCarthy, President of MTV. “Our full day festival is about bringing that content to life and feeding the audiences passion for great content and music.”

In addition to the live music and red carpet interviews, the fest will screen exclusive sneak peeks of movies and TV shows. Some attendees will win tickets to attend the evening’s awards show. The festival will be livestreamed on MTV.com and air on MTV Live.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards airs live Sunday, May 7, 8 pm ET/PT from the Shrine Auditorium in L.A. Adam Devine will host.

For a full list of awards nominees, go here.