Fear Factor is coming back. MTV is reviving the franchise with a new installment and Ludacris attached as host. The Viacom network has ordered 12 hourlong episodes of the series from Endemol Shine North America for premiere on Tuesday, May 30 at 10 PM. Ludacris also will executive produce the series as part of his overall deal with MTV.

The new installment will feature new stunts inspired by urban legends, popular scary movies and viral videos from today’s cultural zeitgeist. Fear Factor contestants are forced to confront their fears, be pushed beyond their comfort zones and take action against some of their biggest stressors. In each episode, contestants will pair up into four teams, battling it out for $50,000 and Fear Factor bragging rights.

Based on a Dutch format, the original Fear Factor aired on NBC from 2001 to 2006 and was often criticized for taking reality TV to “gross” extremes. NBC revived the title as a series of specials in 2011.