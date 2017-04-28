Vin Diesel and other Fast & Furious franchise cast will be on hand at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards to pick up this year’s Generation Award, a trophy that typically goes to an individual performer.

The Generation Award has, for 25 years, been handed to an actor for a body of work that “speaks directly to the MTV audience.” Past recipients include Will Smith, Reese Witherspoon, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Wahlberg, Sandra Bullock, Jamie Foxx, Johnny Depp, Ben Stiller, Adam Sandler, Mike Myers, Tom Cruise and Jim Carrey.

Diesel will accept this year’s award on behalf of the franchise, along with co-stars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson and Jordana Brewster. The telecast, hosted by comedian Adam Devine, airs live Sunday, May 7, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Also appearing will be J Balvin, Pitbull and Camila Cabello, performing for the first time on TV, “Hey Ma,” the song featured in The Fate of the Furious.

MTV is planning a marathon of the first three Fast & Furious films this weekend evenings, April 29 & 30, with series’ stars Diesel and Chris “Ludacris” Bridges appearing throughout.