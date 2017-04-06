Lots of walls are tumbling at the newly christened MTV Movie & TV Awards. In addition to the previously announced expansion to cover television and streaming, the awards will mix film, TV and streaming nominees together in some categories, and gender divisions are being eliminated: This year’s May 7 ceremony will do away with Best Actress and Best Actor categories, with performers competing in non-gendered races for Best Actor statues.

That means the Best Actor in a Movie category pits Daniel Kaluuya against Emma Watson, Hailee Steinfeld, Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy and Taraji P. Henson, while the Best Actors in a Show (TV and streaming) are Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, Gina Rodriguez, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Mandy Moore and Millie Bobby Brown.

Overall, Get Out, Jordan Peele’s crazy good horror/comedy/social commentary hybrid, leads the pack of nominees, scoring six nods including Best Picture and Best Actor (Kaluuya).

Beauty and the Beast and Stranger Things follow with four nominations each, with Atlanta, Game of Thrones, Hidden Figures, Logan, Moonlight and This Is Us each taking three.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards airs live Sunday, May 7, 8 pm ET/PT from the Shrine Auditorium in L.A. Adam Devine, nominated for Comedy Central’s Workaholics, will host. Deadline reported on the 25-year-old MTV Movie Awards in March, when the expansion to TV categories was announced, along with news that the show would return to its live roots.

Also new this year, the awards will combine nominees from film, TV and streaming in the various “fan-favorite” categories like Best Kiss, Best Hero and Best Villain. New categories include Show of the Year, Best Host, Best Reality Competition, Tearjerker and Next Generation.

MTV also is introducing what the network describes as two “new and timely” categories: Best American Story, awarded to the show or film that showcases America at its best (“open and diverse”) and Best Fight Against the System (characters who “best exemplify fighting against a system that tries to keep them down”).

Two additional categories will be revealed closer to the show. Fans can begin voting in other categories immediately at MTV.com.

Casey Patterson serves as Executive Producer for the second consecutive year, with MTV’s Garrett English. Melanie Block is Executive in Charge of Production, Wendy Plaut serves as i Co-Executive Producer and Executive in Charge of Celebrity Talent. Amani Duncan is Executive in Charge of Music Talent.

Here is the full list of nominees for the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards:

MOVIE OF THE YEAR

Beauty and the Beast (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Logan (20th Century Fox)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

The Edge of Seventeen (STX Entertainment)

BEST ACTOR IN A MOVIE

Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen (STX Entertainment)

Hugh Jackman – Logan (20th Century Fox)

James McAvoy – Split (Universal Pictures)

Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures (20th Century Fox)

SHOW OF THE YEAR

Atlanta (FX)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

Insecure (HBO)

Pretty Little Liars (Freeform)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

This Is Us (NBC)

BEST ACTOR IN A SHOW

Donald Glover – Atlanta (FX)

Emilia Clarke – Game of Thrones (HBO)

Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin (The CW)

Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead (AMC)

Mandy Moore – This Is Us (NBC)

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things (Netflix)

BEST KISS

Ashton Sanders & Jharrel Jerome – Moonlight (A24)

Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling – La La Land (Summit Entertainment)

Emma Watson & Dan Stevens – Beauty and the Beast (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Taraji P. Henson & Terrence Howard – Empire (FOX)

Zac Efron & Anna Kendrick – Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates (20th Century Fox)

BEST VILLAIN

Allison Williams – Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Demogorgon – Stranger Things (Netflix)

Jared Leto – Suicide Squad (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead (AMC)

Wes Bentley – American Horror Story (FX)

BEST HOST

Ellen DeGeneres – The Ellen DeGeneres Show (NBC)

John Oliver – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1/Logo)

Samantha Bee – Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

BEST DOCUMENTARY

13TH (Netflix)

I Am Not Your Negro (Magnolia Pictures)

O.J.: Made in America (ESPN Films)

This is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous (YouTube|Red)

TIME: The Kalief Browder Story (Spike)

BEST REALITY COMPETITION

America’s Got Talent (NBC)

MasterChef Junior (FOX)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1/Logo)

The Bachelor (ABC)

The Voice (NBC)

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Adam Devine – Workaholics (Comedy Central)

Ilana Glazer & Abbi Jacobson – Broad City (Comedy Central)

Lil Rel Howery – Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Seth MacFarlane – Family Guy (FOX)

Seth Rogen – Sausage Party (Sony)

Will Arnett – The LEGO Batman Movie (Warner Bros. Pictures)

BEST HERO

Felicity Jones – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Grant Gustin – The Flash (The CW)

Mike Colter – Luke Cage (Netflix)

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things (Netflix)

Stephen Amell – Arrow (The CW)

Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures (20th Century Fox)

TEARJERKER

Game of Thrones – Hodor’s (Kristian Nairn) Death (HBO)

Grey’s Anatomy – Meredith tells her children about Derek’s death (Ellen Pompeo) (ABC)

Me Before You – Will (Sam Claflin) tells Louisa (Emilia Clarke) he can’t stay with her (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Moonlight – Paula (Naomie Harris) tells Chiron (Trevante Rhodes) that she loves him (A24)

This Is Us – Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Randall (Lonnie Chavis) at karate (NBC)

NEXT GENERATION

Chrissy Metz

Daniel Kaluuya

Issa Rae

Riz Ahmed

Yara Shahidi

BEST DUO

Adam Levine & Blake Shelton – The Voice (NBC)

Daniel Kaluuya & Lil Rel Howery – Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Brian Tyree Henry & Lakeith Stanfield – Atlanta (FX)

Hugh Jackman & Dafne Keen – Logan (20th Century Fox)

Josh Gad & Luke Evans – Beauty and the Beast (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg – Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party (VH1)

ABC/Ron Tom

BEST AMERICAN STORY

Blackish (ABC)

Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)

Jane the Virgin (The CW)

Moonlight (A24)

Transparent (Amazon)

BEST FIGHT AGAINST THE SYSTEM

Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Hidden Figures (20th Century Fox)

Loving (Focus Features)

Luke Cage (Netflix)

Mr. Robot (USA)