Rizwan Manji (The Magicians) is set for a recurring role opposite Grace Gummer on the upcoming third season of USA’s hit drama series Mr. Robot.

Manji will play Norm, Dominique DiPierro’s (Gummer) new partner who’s working with her to investigate the Five/Nine hack. He joins new cast member Bobby Cannavale, who was recently announced as a new regular for Season 3.

Mr. Robot received Golden Globes for best TV drama and supporting actor Christian Slater, and notched two Emmy wins for Rami Malek (best actor drama) and original dramatic score. Season 3 will premiere in October.

Manji was last seen in the Jim Jarmusch-directed feature Paterson. He currently recurs as Tick Pickwick on Syfy’s The Magicians and plays real estate agent Ray Butani in CBC’s Schitt’s Creek. Manji’s other credits include Outsourced and the feature The Wolf Of Wall Street. He’s repped by Abrams Artists Agency and Annette E Alvarez at The MET Group.