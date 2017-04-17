EXCLUSIVE: Former New Jersey Nets player and New York native Kenny Anderson is getting candid about the downfalls of being a pro athlete and his not-so-cushy life after retirement. “The more money, the more bills,” Anderson says in the exclusive clip from the upcoming documentary Mr. Chibbs. Written and directed Jill Campbell, the doc is slated to bow in theaters May 3.

Here’s the synopsis: Ten years after retirement from a career as a professional athlete, Anderson finds that basketball is easy, it’s life that’s hard. Still reeling from his mother’s death, the former New York City high school prodigy and NBA All-Star loses a cherished coaching position, sending him into a midlife crisis. Facing his personal demons head-on, the charismatic Anderson must come to terms with his past in order to find a way forward.

Campbell produced along with Barry Greenstein, Gregory Gerhard, Dr. Michael J. Brunetti, John Getz.

Check out the clip above.