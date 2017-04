It’s impossible to count how many times that Harvey Weinstein has gone against the MPAA on one of his company’s films, but it just happened again. This time for the film 3 Generations which stars Elle Fanning, Naomi Watts and Susan Sarandon. The film has bounced around the release schedule — it was initially skedded for Sept. 2015 and even got a title change before the company (it was previously titled About Ray), before being slotted for a May 5th date for exclusive engagements in L.A. and New York.

Now, the company which purchased the film out of the 2015 Cannes Film Festival for $6M, is throwing the gauntlet down to the MPAA yet again (they have done this on Bully, The King’s Speech, and Philomena and even more films before) in a very public stance against the MPAA which issues rulings on ratings.

The film was given an R rating by the MPAA for language including some sexual references. TWC has asked its longtime lawyer David Boies to advise on their dissent. Boies, of course, is well-known for his role (back in 2009) to overturn Proposition 8, California’s discriminatory ban on gay marriage and has consulted on numerous issues for TWC in the past — on the film Carol as well as a previous protest of the MPAA’s rating of the documentary Bully which was given an R rating for similar reasons as 3 Generations. The film, which was released in Brazil with the title About Ray and grossed $375K before being pulled off the schedule in the states and re-configured, follows a family living under one roof in NY as they deal with the life-changing transformation of Ray (Fanning).