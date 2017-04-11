The Monte Carlo TV Festival has unveiled the nominees for its 57th Golden Nymph Awards. There is a varied range of international fare in the mix, and also a crop of recognizable names — some of which haven’t found big awards attention domestically.
Notably, it’s interesting to see the CW’s No Tomorrow, which did only 13 episodes and is facing cancellation, nominated in the Comedy Series category. So is NBC’s Superstore, now in its 3rd season, but with no major mentions at home.
Other familiar names that are getting a showcase in the principality include Hulu’s 11.22.63 in the Long Fiction category; and ITV/Masterpiece’s BAFTA-nominated Victoria; Sky/HBO/Canal+ series The Young Pope; Showtime’s Billions; and Sweden’s Midnight Sun all in the Drama race.
Also picking up a nod is UK comedy Fleabag which scored three BAFTA TV Award nominations today.
Originally created by Prince Rainier III of Monaco, and now under the Honorary Presidency of his son, Prince Albert II, the festival presents a wide selection of television from around the world. Submissions for the 2017 event were significantly up on last year, with entries from over 50 countries.
The Monte Carlo Fest runs from June 16-20 with the Golden Nymph Awards presented by Prince Albert on closing night.
LONG FICTION PROGRAM
11.22.63
U.S.
Warner Bros. Television, Bad Robot Productions
Xirgu
Spain
Distinto Films/TVC/Zenit TV/Tito Clint Movies
NSU German History X
Germany
A Gabriela Sperl Prof For Wiedemann & Berg Television For SWR, WDR, BR, ARD Degeto, MDR, Beta Telepool
One Against All
Brazil
Conspiração Filmes
Don’t Leave Me
France
Scarlett Production
National Treasure
UK
The Forge
COMEDY SERIES
Fleabag
UK
Two Brothers Pictures
Here Come The Habibs
Australia
Jungle FTV
Lebowitz Vs Lebowitz
France
Chabraque Productions/Ryoan
Toon
Netherlands
NewBeTV
Superstore
U.S.
Spitzer Holding Company, The District, Universal Television
No Tomorrow
U.S.
CBS Television Studios And Warner Bros. Television In Association With Electus
DRAMA SERIES
Billions
U.S.
SHOWTIME Presents, Best Available!, TBTF Productions Inc.
La Trêve
Belgium
Helicotronc/RTBF
Midnight Sun
Sweden
Produced By Nice Drama And Atlantique Productions, In Co-Production With SVT, Canal+ Creation Originale And Filmpool Nord. Distributed By Canal +
Nobel
Norway
Monster Scripted
The Young Pope
Italy/France/Spain/U.S.
A Joint Production Sky, HBO, CANAL+. Produced By Wildside In Association With Haut Et Court Tv And Mediapro
Victoria
UK
Mammoth Screen & Masterpiece Co-Production For ITV
DOCUMENTARY
Dugma – The Button
Norway
Medieoperatørene AS
Saudi Arabia Uncovered
UK
Hardcash Productions
Brave New World – How Silicon Valley Is Shaping Our Future
U.S.
ECO Media TV
Fraud Or Borrelia. The German Diagnosis
Denmark
TV 2 Den
The Great Amazon: The Last “Isolados” Unknown People Of The Amazon
Japan
NHK
LIVE REPORTING
Battle For Mosul
U.S.
CNN
First Hand Broadcast Of Audio Conversations Between President Dilma Rousseff And Lula
Brazil
Globonews
Duma Elections
Russia
RT
TV NEWS ITEM
Battle For Mosul
UK
ITN For ITV News
Mong Kok Riot: Hong Kong’s First Night In The Year Of Monkey
Hong Kong
Television Broadcasts Limited
Mosul : Flee At All Costs
France
France 2
Heart Transplant
Iran
IRIB
