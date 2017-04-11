The Monte Carlo TV Festival has unveiled the nominees for its 57th Golden Nymph Awards. There is a varied range of international fare in the mix, and also a crop of recognizable names — some of which haven’t found big awards attention domestically.

Notably, it’s interesting to see the CW’s No Tomorrow, which did only 13 episodes and is facing cancellation, nominated in the Comedy Series category. So is NBC’s Superstore, now in its 3rd season, but with no major mentions at home.

Other familiar names that are getting a showcase in the principality include Hulu’s 11.22.63 in the Long Fiction category; and ITV/Masterpiece’s BAFTA-nominated Victoria; Sky/HBO/Canal+ series The Young Pope; Showtime’s Billions; and Sweden’s Midnight Sun all in the Drama race.

Also picking up a nod is UK comedy Fleabag which scored three BAFTA TV Award nominations today.

Originally created by Prince Rainier III of Monaco, and now under the Honorary Presidency of his son, Prince Albert II, the festival presents a wide selection of television from around the world. Submissions for the 2017 event were significantly up on last year, with entries from over 50 countries.

The Monte Carlo Fest runs from June 16-20 with the Golden Nymph Awards presented by Prince Albert on closing night.

LONG FICTION PROGRAM

11.22.63

U.S.

Warner Bros. Television, Bad Robot Productions

Xirgu

Spain

Distinto Films/TVC/Zenit TV/Tito Clint Movies

NSU German History X

Germany

A Gabriela Sperl Prof For Wiedemann & Berg Television For SWR, WDR, BR, ARD Degeto, MDR, Beta Telepool

One Against All

Brazil

Conspiração Filmes

Don’t Leave Me

France

Scarlett Production

National Treasure

UK

The Forge

COMEDY SERIES

Fleabag

UK

Two Brothers Pictures

Here Come The Habibs

Australia

Jungle FTV

Lebowitz Vs Lebowitz

France

Chabraque Productions/Ryoan

Toon

Netherlands

NewBeTV

Superstore

U.S.

Spitzer Holding Company, The District, Universal Television

No Tomorrow

U.S.

CBS Television Studios And Warner Bros. Television In Association With Electus

DRAMA SERIES

Billions

U.S.

SHOWTIME Presents, Best Available!, TBTF Productions Inc.

La Trêve

Belgium

Helicotronc/RTBF

Midnight Sun

Sweden

Produced By Nice Drama And Atlantique Productions, In Co-Production With SVT, Canal+ Creation Originale And Filmpool Nord. Distributed By Canal +

Nobel

Norway

Monster Scripted

The Young Pope

Italy/France/Spain/U.S.

A Joint Production Sky, HBO, CANAL+. Produced By Wildside In Association With Haut Et Court Tv And Mediapro

Victoria

UK

Mammoth Screen & Masterpiece Co-Production For ITV

DOCUMENTARY

Dugma – The Button

Norway

Medieoperatørene AS

Saudi Arabia Uncovered

UK

Hardcash Productions

Brave New World – How Silicon Valley Is Shaping Our Future

U.S.

ECO Media TV

Fraud Or Borrelia. The German Diagnosis

Denmark

TV 2 Den

The Great Amazon: The Last “Isolados” Unknown People Of The Amazon

Japan

NHK

LIVE REPORTING

Battle For Mosul

U.S.

CNN

First Hand Broadcast Of Audio Conversations Between President Dilma Rousseff And Lula

Brazil

Globonews

Duma Elections

Russia

RT

TV NEWS ITEM

Battle For Mosul

UK

ITN For ITV News

Mong Kok Riot: Hong Kong’s First Night In The Year Of Monkey

Hong Kong

Television Broadcasts Limited

Mosul : Flee At All Costs

France

France 2

Heart Transplant

Iran

IRIB