TNT has opted not to proceed with Monsters of God, its period drama pilot from Rod Lurie, Plan B Entertainment and Turner’s in-house studio. The project will be shopped to other outlets.

In Monsters of God, written and to directed by Lurie, savagery and violence are the cornerstones of Colonel “Terrible” Bill Lancaster (Garrett Dillahunt)’s holy war against the Comanche in post-Civil War Texas. Despite the peaceful co-existence between the Comanche and local townspeople, Lancaster sets out on a quest to kill off every single member of the tribe, bringing chaos to the town of Slater. Meanwhile, his wife, Cynthia Lancaster (Lauren Ambrose), will let no one get in the way of her obsessive quest to institute her feminist ideals, even if she has to challenge the U.S. Army and make her own allegiance with the Comanche women. Whether by force or free will, change is coming to Texas, and the escalating insanity will reveal humanity at its most monstrous.

Adam Beach, Caitlin Gerard, Pat Healy, Kwame Patterson, Jim True-Frost, Alicia Sixtos and Efren Ramirez co-starred. Lurie executive produced with his Battle Plan Productions partner Marc Frydman and Plan B’s Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Sarah Esberg.

TNT’s remaining pilots include Let the Right One In, Snowpiercer and The Deep Mad Dark. Of the network’s previous batch, one, Claws, went to series.