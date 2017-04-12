Molly Ringwald, Brendan Meyer and 13 Reasons Why‘s Brian d’Arcy James have signed on to writer-director Melissa B. Miller Costanzo’s debut film All These Small Moments. Jemima Kirke, Harley Quinn Smith and newcomer Sam McCarthy also have been cast in the dramatic comedy, with production underway in New York.

Rex/Shutterstock

The film follows teenager Howie’s (Meyer) infatuation with Odessa (Kirke), a woman he sees on the bus, which further complicates his already-tumultuous adolescence. Ringwald and James play Howie’s parents, whose already rocky relationship is on the verge of running its course, while McCarthy plays his younger brother, and Smith plays a classmate and love interest.

Moving Pictures Artists’ Lauren Avinoam and Jed Mellick are producing with Vineyard Point Productions’ Katie Leary.

Miller Costanzo, who has worked in the art department on such films as Indignation, The Fighter, Precious and The Extra Man. She’s repped by UTA.

Ringwald, who recurs on The CW’s Riverdale, is repped by Barking Dog Entertainment and Untitled Entertainment. James (Spotlight) and Meyer are with Gersh, while Kirke, fresh off six seasons on HBO’s Girls, is repped by CAA. Smith (Yoga Hosers) is with WME and Moving Pictures Artists, and McCarthy is repped by Paradigm and Liebman Entertainment.

UTA is handling the domestic sales rights for the film.