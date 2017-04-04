Supergirl actor Frederick Schmidt has joined the fleet in Paramount’s Mission:Impossible 6, the sequel to the Tom Cruise-starring franchise. Christopher McQuarrie returns as director in the film, with the plot still held under wraps. McQuarrie is producing alongside Cruise, Don Granger, J.J. Abrams and Skydance Production’s David Ellison and Dana Goldberg. It’s scheduled for release July 27, 2018. Schmidt, who made his film debut in 2014’s Snow In Paradise, recently appeared in Martin Koolhoven’s film Brimstone, which stars Dakota Fanning and Kit Harington. Next, he’ll be seen in Patient Zero with Natalie Dormer, Stanley Tucci and Matt Smith for Screen Gems. Schmidt’s repped by 42 in the UK, Alan Siegel Entertainment and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern, LLP.

Courtesy of Primary Wave

Girlfriends alum Golden Brooks has joined the cast of Fox’s YA drama The Darkest Minds, about a group of gifted children who are forced into rehabilitation camps because of their supernatural abilities. Jennifer Yuh Nelson directs from a script by Chad Hodge. It’s based on Alexandra Bracken’s novel trilogy that follows sixteen year-old Ruby (Amandla Stenberg), who breaks out of the camp and joins a small group of escapees on the run. Brooks will play Ruby’s mother Molly Daly. Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps Entertainment is producing. Repped by Global Artists Agency and Primary Wave Entertainment, Brooks has recurred on CW’s Hart Of Dixie and Starz’s Blunt Talk.