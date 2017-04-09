“Light the fuse,” tweeted Mission: Impossible 6 director Christopher McQuarrie, announcing the start of production for the Tom Cruise-starring action flick. The tweet was accompanied with an image of a clapboard from set (see below).

Paramount’s Mission:Impossible 6 is the followup to 2015’s Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and sees the return of Cruise as Ethan Hunt. Plot details have been kept under wraps, but the film co-stars Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust, Henry Cavill, Vanessa Kirky and Alec Baldwin.

McQuarrie has written and directed two other Cruise features — M:I – Rogue and Jack Reacher — and also wrote Edge Of Tomorrow and Valkyrie.

The filmmaker, who also wrote the script, is the first repeat director in the film series’ two-decade history. He’ll be producing alongside Cruise, Don Granger, J.J. Abrams and Skydance Production’s David Ellison and Dana Goldberg.

Mission: Impossible 6 is scheduled for release July 27, 2018.