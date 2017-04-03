Oscar-winning actress Mira Sorvino is set to recur opposite Max Irons in Condor, AT&T Audience Network’s 10-episode straight-to-series drama produced by MGM Television and Skydance TV.

Courtesy of Audience Network

In addition, Larry Trilling (Goliath, Parenthood) will direct the first three episodes and executive produce.

Inspired by Sydney Pollack’s 1975 political thriller Three Days of the Condor, and written by Jason Smilovic and Todd Katzberg, Condor follows Joe Turner (Irons), a young CIA analyst whose idealism is tested when he stumbles onto a terrible but brilliant plan that threatens the lives of millions.

Sorvino will play Marty Frost, an investigator who has come out of retirement to take over the investigation after an attack at Joe’s office.

Adapted from James Grady’s novel Six Days of the Condor and produced by Dino de Laurentiis, the 1975 film starred Robert Redford as a thoughtful CIA analyst thrown into a murderous conspiracy in which he tried to avoid being killed as his colleagues were picked off around him. Faye Dunaway co-starred.

Smilovic, who serves as showrunner, and Katzberg executive produce alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross.

MGM, which is lead studio, produces with Skydance TV. The project was developed in association with Paramount TV, whose sibling film studio produced the feature.

Oscar winner for her performance in Woody Allen’s Mighty Aphrodite, Sorvino recently filmed the features 6 Below opposite Josh Hartnett and Behind the Glass opposite Jason Isaacs. She also recurred as Sara on the TNT series Falling Skies. Sorvino is repped by APA and Management 360.

Trilling is an executive producer on Amazon’s Goliath, for which he also directed the pilot. His series credits also include Parenthood and Alias. He’s repped by CAA and attorney Karl Austen.