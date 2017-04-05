WEtv has ordered a 10-episode second season of Million Dollar Matchmaker for premiere later this year.

The series, featuring matchmaker Patti Stanger as she helps her toughest clients find true love, reached 12.4 million total viewers in its first season. In season two, Stanger takes over the west wing of the exclusive Luxe Hotel in Los Angeles. Each week, two of her hardest-to-match clients will check in for a week-long stay, hoping to leave with the love of their life.

“Patti’s no-nonsense approach to love and dating struck a chord with WE tv viewers, and we can’t wait to have her back on Friday nights in an all-new location with new millionaires, using her brand of tough love to help her clients find true love,” said Marc Juris, president of WE tv. “In the world of love and relationships, there simply is no equal to Patti Stanger, and we are thrilled to have her as part of the WE tv family.”

Million Dollar Matchmaker is produced for WE v by Thinkfactory Media (Marriage Boot Camp) and executive produced by Adam Freeman, Adam Reed, Spike Van Briesen, Rob Lee and Leslie Greif. Executive Producers for W tv are Lauren Gellert, Sitarah Pendelton-Eaglin and David Stefanou. Stanger serves as Executive Producer on the series.