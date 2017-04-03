Miles Heizer, who currently stars in the Netflix teen drama series 13 Reasons Why, is set to join co-star Katherine Langford in Fox 2000’s Simon Vs The Homo Sapiens Agenda, directed by Greg Berlanti. It’s based on the popular YA book by Becky Albertalli, about a not-so-openly gay teenager Simon Spier who, after a email written by him falls into the wrong hands, is forced to find a way to step out of his comfort zone before being pushed out. Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger adapted the screenplay, which is being produced by Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner at Temple Hill. Heizer, who starred as Drew Holt in all six seasons of NBC’s Parenthood, is repped by Innovative and Management 360.

Michael Buckner/Deadline

DeRon Horton has boarded the romantic drama/offbeat comedy indie Shotgun, which stars Maika Monroe and Jeremy Allen White. Helmed by first time directors Hannah Marks and Joey Power, the film follows Elliot (White) and Mia (Monroe) as they develop a fast relationship after one of them is diagnosed with a life-changing illness. Producers are Yale Productions’ Jordan Yale along with Jordan Beckerman, Michael J. Rothstein, Ash Christian and WYSJ Media’s Sean Glover. Horton, who plays Nico in the film, appears in two Netflix originals; the Dear White People series, based on Justin Simien’s 2014 film, and frat boy film Burning Sands, which is currently streaming. He is repped by ICM, Gallant Management and Gang, Tyre, Ramer & Brown.