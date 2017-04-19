Michelle Wolf, writer and on-air contributor for The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, will make her stand-up comedy debut on HBO later this year. Neal Brennan will direct the hour-long special, to be taped this summer in New York.

“What can I say?” Wolf said. “It’s HBO, it’s a dream. I’m mostly just trying not to get hit by a bus before I tape.”

“Michelle is one of the most inspired comics working today,” said Nina Rosenstein, executive vice president, HBO Programming, announcing the special. “She is smart, sharp and fiercely funny. We couldn’t be more excited to present her first stand-up special to our audience.”

The special reinforces HBO’s commitment to breaking new comic talent, even as Netflix lands bigger and more established names like Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld, Dave Chappelle, Tracy Morgan, Amy Schumer and Louis C.K.

Wolf was previously a writing supervisor and performer for Late Night with Seth Meyers. Her other credits include appearances on Horace and Pete and @midnight, and wrote for the 2016 Academy Awards ceremony hosted by Chris Rock. She’ll tape her special Saturday, August 12 at Skirball Center in New York.

Director Brennan was the co-creator of the hit series Chappelle’s Show. The special will be executive produced for HBO by Michelle Wolf, John Irwin, Daniel Bodansky and James Dixon.