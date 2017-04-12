Michael Ballhaus, three-time Oscar nominated cinematographer who worked on Gangs of New York and Goodfellas, died Tuesday evening in Berlin after a short illness. He was 81.

Born August 5, 1935 in Germany, Ballhaus was an accomplished cinematographer, working closely with Rainer Werner Fassbinder on 16 films beginning with 1970’s Whity and The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant, Satan’s Brew and Chinese Roulette, among others.

Ballhaus also worked closely with Martin Scorsese on six projects, including After Hours (1985), The Color of Money (1986), The Last Temptation of Christ (1988), Goodfellas (1990), The Age of Innocence (1993), Gangs of New York (2002) and the Oscar-winning The Departed (2006).

The cinematographer received three nomination, his first for 1987’s Broadcast News, the second for The Fabulous Baker Boys in 1989 and his third for Gangs of New York.

Ballhaus is survived by two children, Sebastian and Florian Ballhaus.