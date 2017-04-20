MGM Television announced today that Mark Burnett, MGM’s President, Television Group & Digital, and Jeanie Buss, Los Angeles Lakers Owner and President and WOW owner, are partnering to develop new content across a range of unscripted programming and digital formats for the popular WOW – Women Of Wrestling (WOW).

Mark Burnett REX/Shutterstock

MGM will work with WOW and its team of WOW Superheroes – a diversified group of athletic over-the-top characters, villains and heroines – for the series’ fifth season, which will head into production.

Burnett and his team of producers, headed by president of unscripted programming for MGM Television Barry Poznick, will work alongside WOW’s Founder and President, David McLane, the mind behind the ‘80s women’s wrestling series, the Gorgeous Ladies Of Wrestling (GLOW) – which is the inspiration behind Netflix’s new scripted series GLOW starring Alison Brie – to create content for potential use across networks, digital platforms, cable and multicast networks.

Burnett isn’t new to the wrestling world. He is also executive producer of El Rey Network’s and Robert Rodriguez’s Lucha Underground, which ended its third season in January.

Jeanie Buss AP/REX/Shutterstock

“Barry and I witnessed first-hand the enormous global fan base of professional wrestling with our team’s production of Lucha Underground. We were looking to expand on our experience doing Lucha, and WOW felt like a natural progression in the space,” Burnett said. “We love what Jeanie has developed and share in her vision of transforming this entertainment landscape. Together, we will look to elevate the WOW brand through creative production and enhanced character-driven storytelling.”

Buss added: “By challenging the status quo in transforming women’s wrestling for the past two years, we feel WOW is now positioned for tremendous growth. We are very excited to have MGM’s incredible management team, headed by Chairman and CEO Gary Barber and Mark Burnett, in place to grow our business model.”