You won’t see Mercedes-Benz ads on Fox News Channel’s The O’Reilly Factor for a while, after The New York Times published a stinging report about $13 million that “has been paid out over the years to address complaints from women about [Bill] O’Reilly’s behavior.”

In its investigative report, NYT claims five women have received payouts in exchange for a promise not to pursue litigation or talk about their accusations.

The car company said its ads had been “reassigned,” calling the NYT allegations “disturbing.”

In its statement, Mercedes noted it runs ads on “most major cable news shows” without explaining why that is relevant. The company assured reporters it has reassigned its O’Reilly ads “in the midst of this controversy.”

“Given the importance of women in every aspect of our business, we don’t feel this is a good environment in which to advertise our products right now,” the company said.

Neither Mercedes, nor any other FNC advertiser, had issued a statement about the importance of women in every aspect of their business, when network chief Roger Ailes suddenly left the company last summer in a hail of sexual harassment accusations and an internal investigation.

FNC rival CNN on Monday basked in this story like a pig in mud, reaching out “to more than 20 companies and brands that have advertised on the O’Reilly Factor” to ask for their responses of outrage to the NYT report.

Lexus wins the prize for best tap dance, telling CNN:

The Lexus ads appearing on the O’Reilly Factor are part of a wide ranging media package, with ads appearing on a variety of cable television programs. We take our duties as a responsible advertiser seriously, and seek to partner with organizations who share our company culture and philosophy of respect for all people. We will continue to monitor the situation and will take any appropriate action through our media buying partners.

Jenny Craig, meanwhile, told CNN it “condemns any and all forms of sexual harassment,” but that “as a matter of corporate policy, we do not publicly comment on our advertising strategy” – except, that is, to say, “we are constantly evaluating our media buys to maximize the efficiency of our corporate investment and effectively reach our target audience.”

Loads more where that came from.

CNN also reported getting a number “looking into the matter” responses from various Factor advertisers.

Given that O’Reilly’s program has spent 14 straight years as the No. 1 program in cable news, we recommend the CNN reporter assigned to the story not hold his or her breath while waiting to hear back from those advertisers as to the results of their investigation into the “matter.”

Meanwhile, we’ve reached out to Fox News Channel.