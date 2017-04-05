EXCLUSIVE: Fox today closed a mid-six figure deal for an untitled spec script that will mark the directing debut of Melissa Stack, who wrote the Cameron Diaz/Leslie Mann comedy The Other Woman. Karen Rosenfelt is producing the new comedy, which Stack wrote loosely based on her own experience. It’s an R-rated comedy where an older woman goes on vacation with her much younger boyfriend’s family. Daria Cercek is the executive at Fox. Stack got a lot of notice around town a few years ago for her script I Want To _____ Your Sister, which Paramount bought, and she is currently rewriting Who Invited Her for Universal. Stack is repped by Kaplan/Perrone, Paradigm, and Hansen, Jacobson.