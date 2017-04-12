EXCLUSIVE: Melissa Leo is attached to star in the feature film Always On My Mind from writer/director Chris D’Arienzo (Rock of Ages) about a musical legend who succumbs to Alzheimer’s and starts to talk about other things when his devoted wife (Leo) realizes that he’s been keeping a shocking secret that he has been keeping from her throughout their long relationship. The aging rocker has not yet been cast.

The meaty role in this drama will have Leo playing rock icon Pete Carey’s loving wife Rosie, described as “a pillar of strength” as his health deteriorates. She cares for him even when the disease has him by the throat and that is when she discovers, through his chatter, that he fathered a child with another woman. After an internal struggle within herself and a lot of anger, she decides that is is important to reconnect Pete with his son. Pete’s role in the film is as intense as Rosie’s.

The indie project is being produced by Felipe Marino.

Leo is both an Oscar and Emmy winning actress (for The Fighter and Louie, respectively) and her credits include The Most Hated Woman in America, Snowden, HBO’s All The Way (portraying Lady Bird Johnson) and The Big Short.