Supergirl star Melissa Benoist and Julia Garner (Grandma) have been tapped as leads opposite Michael Shannon and Taylor Kitsch in Waco, the six-part event series that will be part of the inaugural slate launching Viacom’s Paramount Network in January 2018.

Produced by Weinstein Television, the series — based on the true story of the 51-day standoff in Waco, Texas that resulted in a deadly fire — is currently filming in Santa Fe, NM.

Waco chronicles the 1993 standoff between the FBI, ATF and David Koresh’s spiritual sect, The Branch Davidians, told from several perspectives of those most intimately involved in both sides of the conflict.

Benoist will portray Rachel Koresh, the legal wife of Branch Davidian leader Koresh (Kitsch) and considered the matriarch of Mount Carmel. Garner plays Michelle Jones, Rachel’s younger sister who also had a child with Koresh.

In addition to Shannon and Kitsch, Benoist and Garner, the Waco cast includes John Leguizamo, Andrea Riseborough, Rory Culkin, Paul Sparks and Shea Whigham.

Waco is written by John Erick Dowdle and Drew Dowdle (No Escape), Salvatore Stabile and Sarah Nicole Jones. Four episodes will be directed by John Erick Dowdle with two directed by Dennie Gordon.

Shannon, Kitsch, the Dowdle brothers and Stabile are executive producers of the series along with TWC co-chairmen Harvey Weinstein and Bob Weinstein, president and COO David Glasser, co-head of production Jennifer Malloy, and head of scripted television Megan Spanjian of Weinstein Television.

Benoist, last seen in Peter Berg’s Patriots Day, will next star in the Jason Blum- and Brian Grazer-produced Universal Studios film Lowriders and recently wrapped production on the feature Sun Dogs.

Garner recently completed production as a series regular on the upcoming Netflix drama Ozark and will next be seen on the big screen in Liz Garcia’s One Percent More Humid, which premieres at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Benoist and Garner are repped by Anonymous Content and UTA.