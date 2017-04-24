Megyn Kelly will front an NBC show that is penciled in to start on Sundays in June, according to sources who spoke with Deadline. The news is the latest as NBC News positions its new high-profile name since it signed her away from Fox News.

Kelly officially was released from the remainder of her Fox News contract within the past couple of weeks, so getting her on the air is the next logical step. According to a Page Six report this morning in the New York Post, she will be on the air beginning next month before any Sunday show gets launched.

The Post says Kelly will be paired with Kate Snow on Sunday night programming. A long-in-the-works morning show starring Kelly has yet to be put together, with sources telling the Post that even the format remains in the air.

Kelly exited Fox News in January after nearly 13 years for the wide-ranging NBC gig; her FNC contract was to be up this July.