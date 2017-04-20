OK, so he’s a day late, if not a dolly short: On the eve of the most ballyhooed Broadway opening of the season, Mayor Bill de Blasio proclaimed tomorrow – Friday, April 21 – “Dolly Day.” It marks Thursday ‘s opening of Hello, Dolly! with Bette Midler.
A spokesman for producer Scott Rudin alerted the press this afternoon that the proclamation “will be hand-delivered to the Sam S. Shubert Theatre before tonight’s performance.” The Mayor proved himself an agreeable booster for the production, as well. The proclamation reads, in part:
Whereas: As a global hub of arts and culture, New York has a proud tradition of launching plays and musicals that have shaped the history of theater in the five boroughs and far beyond. When the romantic comedy Hello, Dolly! premiered on Broadway in 1964, it became an immediate smash hit that had a groundbreaking run of seven years…
Whereas: Last night, the Shubert Theatre curtain rose on the much-anticipated first-ever Broadway revival of Hello, Dolly! starring the phenomenally talented Bette Midler [Editor’s note: While this is indeed the first revival of the show to star Bette Midler, it’s the fourth Broadway revival of Hello, Dolly!] as the indomitable Dolly Gallagher Levi. It takes a quintessential New York woman to play one, and with her powerful voice, deft comedic timing, and gregarious personality, the Divine Miss M. is ideally suited to embody the charmingly meddlesome matchmaker. In addition to thanking their lucky stars for the opportunity to see this award-winning actor, singer, and dancer perform on stage, New Yorkers owe a debt of gratitude to Midler for her efforts to revitalize abandoned parks, gardens and open spaces in all five boroughs through the New York Restoration Project, a non-profit organization that she founded in 1995.
Whereas: In addition to Bette Midler’s star turn as Dolly, this thrilling production’s accomplished cast includes David Hyde Pierce – another remarkable New Yorker – in the role of Horace Vandergelder, a crotchety widower and Dolly’s romantic interest. As the orchestra starts playing all of your old favorite songs from this wonderful musical, Chirlane and I join in applauding the show’s cast, musicians, crew, designers and producers…
Now therefore, I, Bill De Blasio, Mayor of the City of New York, do hereby proclaim Friday, April 21, 2017 in the City of New York as: “Dolly Day”
