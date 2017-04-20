Whereas: As a global hub of arts and culture, New York has a proud tradition of launching plays and musicals that have shaped the history of theater in the five boroughs and far beyond. When the romantic comedy Hello, Dolly! premiered on Broadway in 1964, it became an immediate smash hit that had a groundbreaking run of seven years…

Whereas: Last night, the Shubert Theatre curtain rose on the much-anticipated first-ever Broadway revival of Hello, Dolly! starring the phenomenally talented Bette Midler [Editor’s note: While this is indeed the first revival of the show to star Bette Midler, it’s the fourth Broadway revival of Hello, Dolly!] as the indomitable Dolly Gallagher Levi. It takes a quintessential New York woman to play one, and with her powerful voice, deft comedic timing, and gregarious personality, the Divine Miss M. is ideally suited to embody the charmingly meddlesome matchmaker. In addition to thanking their lucky stars for the opportunity to see this award-winning actor, singer, and dancer perform on stage, New Yorkers owe a debt of gratitude to Midler for her efforts to revitalize abandoned parks, gardens and open spaces in all five boroughs through the New York Restoration Project, a non-profit organization that she founded in 1995.