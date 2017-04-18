Matt Drudge took to Twitter this morning to talk Bill O’Reilly in a past-tense-ish way, opening the floodgate for media posts borrowing Shakespeare gags about burying/praising Caesar.

Drudge’s rare, and cryptic, tweet comes same day a small but very vocal group stationed outside Fox News Channel’s New York headquarters demanded that O’Reilly get the sack. Also today, FNC chronicler-in-chief Gabe Sherman penned a post for New York magazine alleging that both of Rupert Murdoch’s sons now are leaning toward scrubbing O’Reilly from the cable news network’s slate.

O'Reilly has had tremendous run. Very few in the business get to decide when and how things end. Media is most brutal of all industries… — MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) April 18, 2017

Sherman speculated O’Reilly may become the flotsam and jetsam of the Murdochs’ pending $14 billion takeover of European pay-TV provider Sky. Sherman noted that, next month, British media regulator Ofcom will decide if the Murdoch’s are “fit and proper” to own such a large media property. “Removing O’Reilly could appease critics and help close the Sky deal,” Sherman wrote.

FNC, meanwhile, has been running O’Reilly promos, including a full-court press starting Sunday with spots sighted at noon, 7 PM, 12 AM, and Monday at 3 AM, 6 AM, 8 AM, 9 AM, 10 AM and 11 AM.

Last week, O’Reilly announced he was taking a pre-planned vacation while the harassment controversy in which he has the starring role still is at full boil. O’Reilly left Fox News Channel air without publicly addressing a New York Times report that Fox News and its primetime star had, between them, allegedly paid five women nearly $13M in settlements going back 15 years.

Navel lint-gazing ensued immediately after he made his announcement; pundits wondered if he actually would return [FNC says April 24]; if it had, in fact, been planned in advance; if the vacay would help quell the controversy and the major advertiser bailout from his program – more than 70 companies at last count – in the wake of the report.

O’Reilly has been keeping Fox News and parent company very busy since the NYT report came out.

EVP Ad Sales Paul Rittenberg worked with the companies to address their current concerns about The O’Reilly Factor and moved the ads into other FNC programs.

The parent company, 21st Century Fox confirmed it was investigating the sexual harassment claims.

NewsCorp chief Rupert Murdoch sent a memo to FNC staff thanking them for the network’s ratings success as the O’Reilly probe got underway.

The President of The United States weighed from the Oval Office, praising O’Reilly to NYT reporters he’d called into the room as a “good person” who “I don’t think…did anything wrong” – except, that is, to have settled with the women.

The O’Reilly Factor has been the most-watched program in the cable news landscape for 14 years, recently clocking its highest-rated quarter ever.