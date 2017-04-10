CBS blew past broadcast competitors in overall audience, and took every time slot except one in the demo, thanks to a 7-8 PM overrun for the conclusion of golf’s The Masters. CBS stats are subject to some significant adjustment, however, what with its programs running at different hours in various time zones following the live-across-country sports broadcast. Fox, meanwhile, went all-encore Sunday night, while CW went local.

CBS’s Master Golf opened primetime with 16.13M viewers and a 3.1 demo rating at 7, and 13.93M viewers with a 2.6 demo rating at 7:30 PM.

Early morning stats showing a 11.06M viewers watched 60 Minutes at 8 PM, with its 1.5 demo rating pushed 36% above last week’s 1.1.

CBS’s lineup then began descending from that high altitude. NCIS: L.A. clocked 9.24M viewers; its 1.1 demo rating represents a drop from its 1.6 with its prior telecast two weeks earlier on March 26 when NCAA basketball gave it a big boost. After NCIS: L.A. CBS’s Madame Secretary logged 6.54M viewers with a 0.7 demo rating that was down compared to its 1.1 rating in its delayed 9:35 PM ET broadcast that same NCAA-fueled night.

ABC gathered 0.7 demo ratings with America’s Funniest Home Videos (4.584M viewers), Once Upon a Time (2.605M), and The Match Game (2.969M). After that, at 10 PM, American Crime (1.733M) scored another 0.4 demo rating. Once Upon a Time’s 0.7 marked a new series low.

NBC’s 7 PM Little Big Shot rerun logged a 0.6 demo rating and 4.130M viewers. At 8 PM, an original Little Big Shots (8.629M viewers, 1.3 demo rating) grew by 117% from its leadin in the demo, and by 8% compared to last week.

NBC’s 9 PM Chicago Justice fumbled some of that leadin, scoring 5.451M viewers and a 0.9 demo rating at 9 PM. At 10 PM, Shades of Blue (3.989M viewers, 0.7 demo rating) tied for No. 1 in the time slot demo derby.