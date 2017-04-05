Netflix has released the Season 2 trailer for Master of None ahead of its May 12 premiere on the internet TV network.

It picks up with Dev (Aziz Ansari) back in New York after his trip to Italy. According to the logline, the new season will see Dev “take on challenges in his personal and family life, a new career opportunity, and a complex, developing relationship with someone very meaningful to him.”

In the clip we also see footage of Season 2 guest stars Bobby Cannavale and John Legend.

Master of None was created by Ansari and Alan Yang who also serve as executive producers along with Michael Schur, Dave Becky, David Miner and Igor Srubshchik. Universal Television produces Master of None for Netflix.

Season two of Master of None will premiere exclusively on Netflix on Friday, May 12.

Check out the trailer above.