Netflix has subtly revealed the premiere date for Marvel’s The Defenders. (You have to work a bit for this one).

In a video titled “Midland Circle Security Elevator B,” we see what appears to be closed-circuit camera footage of Marvel’s Luke Cage (Mike Colter), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Danny Rand (Finn Jones) in an elevator. For those who aren’t familiar with the name, Midland Circle played a significant role in Daredevil Season 2. Suddenly Jessica Jones realizes they’re being watched and smashes the camera in the corner with the timestamp reading 08:18:20:17 at which time the short video abruptly ends.

If you type in the numbers at the top left of the video into your browser (23.253.120.81), it will take you to the New York Bulletin’s website (Karen Page’s place of business in Daredevil). Scroll to the bottom and you’ll see the premiere confirmed. The line reads “Watch ‘Marvel’s The Defenders‘ All Episodes Streaming Only on Netflix August 18.”

Produced by Marvel Television in association with ABC Studios, the superpowered ensemble series follows Daredevil (Cox), Jessica Jones (Ritter), Luke Cage (Colter) and Iron Fist (Jones) — a quartet of singular heroes with one common goal: to save New York City.

Marvel’s The Defenders premieres August 18 on Netflix. Check out the clip above.