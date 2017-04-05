Freeform has given a straight-to-series order to Marvel’s New Warriors, its first live action comedy, with fan-favorite Squirrel Girl. The 10-episode series, which was originally taken out by Marvel and ABC Studios last summer, is slated to debut in 2018.

New Warriors is about six young people with powers living and working together. With powers and abilities on the opposite end of the spectrum of The Avengers, the New Warriors want to make a difference in the world … even if the world isn’t ready. Not quite super, not yet heroes, Marvel’s New Warriors is about the entry into adulthood when you feel like you can do everything and nothing at once – except in this world, bad guys can be as terrifying as bad dates.

The series features Squirrel Girl (aka Doreen Green) as a totally empowering fan girl—tough, optimistic and a natural leader. Doreen is confident and has the powers of a squirrel … She’s acrobatic, can fight and talk to other squirrels. Her most important trait is that she has faith in people and teaches them to believe in themselves. Additional cast to be announced.

“’Marvel’s New Warriors’ have always been fan favorites, and now particularly with the addition of Squirrel Girl, they are Marvel Television favorites as well,” said Marvel’s head of Television and executive producer Jeph Loeb.

New Warriors is Marvel’s second straight-to-series order at Freeform. It joins Cloak and Dagger, a live action drama starring Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph.

The series is co-produced by Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios. Marvel’s Jeph Loeb (Marvel’s The Punisher, Marvel’s The Defenders), and Jim Chory (Marvel’s The Punisher, Marvel’s The Defenders) serve as executive producers on the series.