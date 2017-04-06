Two-time Oscar nominee Janet McTeer (The White Queen, Damages) has signed on to the Season 2 cast of Marvel’s Jessica Jones.

McTeer will play an undisclosed character who will have an enormous impact on Jessica’s (Krysten Ritter) life.

Marvel’s Jessica Jones focuses on Jessica (Ritter), who, after a tragic incident is enhanced with tremendous strength, and is rebuilding her personal life and career as a detective who gets pulled into cases in New York City.

“We are so fortunate to have an actress of Janet’s talent and stature join what is already an incredible cast,” said Marvel’s Head of Television and Executive Producer, Jeph Loeb. “Our second season of ‘Marvel’s Jessica Jones’ aims to capture what audiences loved about our first, and Janet will be key to achieving that goal.”

McTeer won a Golden Globe for her work in Tumbleweeds. She also received two Oscars nominations for Tumbleweeds and Albert Nobbs, along with an Emmy nom for her role as Clementine Churchill in HBO’s Into the Storm. Her other credits include features Me Before You and Tideland, and TV series Battle Creek, The Honourable Woman, The White Queen and Damages.