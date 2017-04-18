Don’t worry fanboys, Marvel will definitely be at Hall H this July at San Diego’s Comic-Con.

Marvel president Kevin Feige confirmed the news yesterday in a media press tour of the studio’s Burbank HQ.

Marvel was showing off clips and pieces of Ryan Coogler’s Blank Panther to the press, which takes place in a futuristic Utopian African nation of Wakanda (it looks stunning), and it wouldn’t come as a surprise if we see more footage down in San Diego. Black Panther finishes shooting tomorrow and goes into the editing bay. Nothing official from Marvel as they decide at the last minute what pic clips they’ll take to Comic-Con. Black Panther comes out on Feb. 16.

In addition, there’s Thor: Ragnarok which is being released Nov. 3. A smart bet that clips from the Taika Waititi-directed movie will be revealed at Comic-Con. Feige mentioned yesterday the threequel is in the midst of being edited.

Avengers: Infinity War is currently in production (technically back-to-back with untitled Avengers). During Comic-Con 2014, Marvel showed off a trailer for Avengers: Age of Ultron 10 months in advance. It wouldn’t be uncalled for then to see a bit of Infinity War. Again, nothing official from Marvel here.

Marvel is currently prepping on Ant-Man and the Wasp due out next summer on July 6, 2018. Again at 2014 Comic-Con, they showed off a polished action sequence with plenty of CGI of Paul Rudd flying around. A coin toss whether we’ll see something similar in July. It’s likely we won’t see anything from Captain Marvel (maybe lead star Brie Larson) as Feige mentioned that film is slotted to go before the cameras in February. Release date is March 8, 2019.

Whenever there is a year with a Disney D23 fan convention, there’s concern that their Marvel label will skip the summer comic-book confab. Such was the case in 2011 and 2015, however, that latter year, Disney opted to trot out Star Wars Force Awakens in San Diego. No word if Star Wars: The Last Jedi will have any presence at this year’s Comic-Con.