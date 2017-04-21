EXCLUSIVE: The book was snatched last year after a bidding war for $5 million by Imperative Entertainment and now the Eric Roth feature film adaptation of David Grann’s book Killers Of The Flower Moon: The Osage Murders And The Birth Of The FBI may end up with another few good men. We hear that Imperative is working right now to put together some A-listers for the big screen; first choices happen to be Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, and we hear the three are seriously considering it. Imperative partners Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas are producing.

Scorsese and De Niro have been huddling on The Irishman at Netflix, but there’s no completed deal yet.

Grann’s Killers Of The Flower Moon, which bows this week from Doubleday, tells the true crime story about multiple murders of members of the Osage Indian tribe in Oklahoma that occurred after they found oil on their lands. It is about conspiracy, greed and murder in the Indian nation — so bad the federal government had to step in. It also chronicles the rise of J. Edgar Hoover, who led the investigation into the murders and ended up making a name for himself.

No one involved would comment.

Scorsese and DiCaprio have worked together multiple times before with Gangs of New York, The Aviator, Shutter Island, The Departed and The Wolf Of Wall Street. In addition, they are both developing The Devil In The White City, also based on a critically acclaimed book. De Niro and Scorsese, of course, have teamed on such films as Goodfellas, Casino, Raging Bull, Taxi Driver, The King Of Comedy and The Godfather Part II.

Stay tuned.