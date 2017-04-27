EXCLUSIVE: They’re already working together on a Bone screenplay for Warner Bros and now Mark Osborne and Adam Kline have two new projects in the hopper with 20th Century Fox Animation.

The Little Prince director and the Artemis Fowl scribe have sealed deals with the studio to develop films based on Kline’s books Escape From Hat and With Kind Regards From Kindergarten. The former now has Osborne attached to direct and produce for Fox Animation/Blue Sky Studios with the Kung Fu Panda director and Kline working on the screenplay together. The Kindergarten latter will see Osborne directing and producing with Kline writing the screenplay from the Blacklisted script.

The Kline penned Escape From Hate book, with illustrations by Brian Taylor, deals with the power of luck and the danger posed by black cats – or not to a white rabbit.

“The opportunity to tell this fantastical and funny story about friendship and luck is a rich and exciting mixture,” said Osborne today of the project based on the 2012 book. “Reading Adam’s writing, I feel like a spoiled kid in a candy store. But instead of just sweets, I love that he’s sneaking in an unbelievably nourishing meal.”

With Kind Regards from Kindergarten sees two close friends ripped apart as one of them loses his imagination. Lacking that he grows up to be a man of industry and power while his old and ex-friend is a reclusive clockmaker – and it is his imagination that must step up.

As I mentioned, two-time Academy award nominee Osborne and Kline are currently working on a screenplay for Bone for WB and Lin Pictures based on Jeff Smith’s graphic novels. Osborne will serve as an executive producer on Bone.

Both Osborne and Kline are repped by UTA, with Circle of Confusion also handling things for the latter.

