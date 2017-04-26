Mark Consuelos (Pitch) has joined the cast of the CW’s Riverdale as a new series regular for Season 2. Consuelos will play Hiram Lodge, a ruthless, handsome, charismatic businessman who is coming back to Riverdale after weathering a financial scandal that almost destroyed him. He is there to reconnect with his wife Hermione (Marisol Nichols) and, especially, his daughter Veronica (Camila Mendes), who is the apple of his eye. The Riverdale casting, first reported by TVLine, is in second position to his co-starring role in Fox’s baseball drama series Pitch.

Psych alum Dulé Hill has signed on to the Season 7 cast of USA’s drama series Suits for a season-long arc. Hill will play Alex Williams, a long-time friend of Harvey’s (Gabriel Macht), he’s currently a senior partner at rival law firm Bratton Gould, where he maintains an enviable roster of clients. Season 7 sees Mike (Patrick J. Adams) and Harvey (Macht) back together again at Pearson Specter Litt – each dealing with their own struggles as they adjust to a new world order without Jessica (Gina Torres). The role marks a return to USA Network for Hill following his eight-season run on Psych. Suits Season 7 premieres July 12 on USA Network.