Mario Lopez and Sheryl Underwood have been tapped as hosts of the 44th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards set for Sunday, April 30 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, CA.

Lopez is in his ninth consecutive year as host of Emmy-winning entertainment news program Extra. As an actor, he recently guest-starred on NBC’s breakout This Is Us, as well as NCIS: New Orleans, Still the King and Nashville.

Underwood is a host of The Talk, CBS’s Daytime Emmy-winning talk show that examines topical events and contemporary issues through the eyes of five female hosts. She hosts alongside Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne and Aisha Tyler. She also has guest starred in series The Odd Couple and daytime dramas The Young & the Restless and The Bold and The Beautiful, all on CBS, and she has appeared as herself on the syndicated edition of Celebrity Name Game.

The Daytime Emmy Awards recognize outstanding achievement in all fields of daytime television production and are presented to individuals and programs broadcast from 2:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. during the 2016 calendar year.

The 44th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards is a presentation of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.