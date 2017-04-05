EXCLUSIVE: Margaret Avery, The Walking Dead‘s Xander Berkeley and Neal McDonough have been cast in Screen Gems’ upcoming thriller Proud Mary, starring Taraji P. Henson as hit woman Mary Goodwin. Danny Glover (Almost Christmas) has also officially joined the film along with Jahi Di’Allo Winston (The New Edition Story), Rade Serbedzija (Taken 2), and previously announced Billy Brown.

Babak Najafi is directing from a script by John Stewart Newman and Christian Swegal, with production scheduled to being this month in Boston. The film follows Mary who, working as for an organized crime family in Boston, is completely turned around when she meets a young boy whose path she crosses when a professional hit goes bad.

Paul Schiff and Tai Duncan are producing.

Avery, who is reuniting with her The Color Purple co-star Glover in this pic, is repped Ideal Talent Agency. McDonough (DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow) is with Paradigm, Matt Luber, and attorney Stuart Rosenthal. Berkeley is repped by Paradigm, Affirmative Entertainment and SMGSB. Winston is with Abrams Artists Agency and Jackoway Tyerman. Serbedzija is repped by Innovative Artists and United Agents in the UK.