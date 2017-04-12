EXCLUSIVE: Marcus Henderson, who last appeared in Jordan Peele’s blockbuster comedy Get Out from Blumhouse/Universal, has joined Alfre Woodard in Juanita, with The Wire director Clark Johnson attached to helm. Adam Beach (Suicide Squad), Ashlie Atkinson, Tsulan Cooper and Kat Smith have also been cast in the film adaptation of the novel Dancing On The Edge Of The Roof by Sheila Williams.

The drama follows Juanita (Woodard) who, fed up with her deadbeat grown kids and marginal urban existence, takes a Greyhound bus to Montana where she reinvents herself and finds her mojo.

Roderick Spencer wrote the screenplay, which is expected to begin production this month. Homegrown Pictures’ Stephanie Allain and Mel Jones are producing along with Mandalay’s Jason Michael Berman.

Henderson, who will next recur in John Singleton’s upcoming FX drama series Snowfall, is repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency.