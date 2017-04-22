Bill Nye the Science Guy, the current Doctor Who, a Star Trek original, the creator of Mystery Science Theater and other celebrities joined the March for Science on ground and in the internet ether today as thousands gathered in New York, Washington D.C. and hundreds of cities around the world.

“Thank you for standing up for TRUTH,” tweeted Scandal‘s Kerry Washington, while Joel Hodgson, creator of Mystery Science Theater 3000, skipped his show’s trademark snark for a straightforward “Science is important – Don’t ignore it.”

The March for Science – marches, actually – is happening in more than 600 cities worldwide, with organizers dismissing partisanship and calling for what the March’s website says is recognition of the “vital role science plays in our democracy.”

Though climate change is the primary topic, the March for Science and its supporters have addressed “integrity” in all forms of science, including forensics, gun violence research and the Flint water crisis.

Still, politics wasn’t far from the surface. As Marchers walked past Trump Tower in New York City, the chant morphed into a simple “Dump Trump.”

Here is a sample of today’s celebrity statements, including Star Trek’s original Hulu George Takei and the current Doctor Who Peter Capaldi.

A shout out to all those today who #MarchForScience. The truth is out there. Embrace it. Cherish it. Protect it. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 22, 2017

Overheard: I was going to attend the #MarchForScience, but my horoscope said I shouldn't commit to things when Mercury is in retrograde. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 22, 2017

Thousands across the U.S. and the globe march for science in defiance of Trump https://t.co/C8HrSJjeFw # via @HuffPostPol — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 22, 2017

"There is a #MarchForScience tomorrow. Republicans have a competing march for ignorance that's going on." – @BillMaher pic.twitter.com/hK4SUY8mdL — Real Time (@RealTimers) April 22, 2017

Sending love and gratitude to everyone at the #MarchForScience today!!!!! Thank you for standing up for TRUTH. — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) April 22, 2017

In support of those @ScienceMarchDC and all over the world.

Science is important — Don't ignore it. — Joel Hodgson (@JoelGHodgson) April 22, 2017